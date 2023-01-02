 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner fans worried as they spot concerning detail in her recent photos

Kylie Jenner’s fans have been sharing their concerns for the reality star after spotting a worrying detail in recent photos.

The Kylie Cosmetic mogul was recently papped with her sister Kendall Jenner as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado.

During the outing, the 25-year-old reality star rocked a long sheepskin coat but covered her face as she walked to her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

However, fans were worried about Kylie’s apparent downcast body language as one fan wrote: “Does she look like she was crying?”

“Why is she wearing sunglasses at night?” wrote another fan.

Although Kylie was accompanied by her A-list friends including Hailey Bieber, Justin Beiber and Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, the absence of her baby daddy Travis Scott was evidently felt.

