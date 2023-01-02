 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry given ultimatum as he extends olive branch to King Charles, William

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry has been told to decide what he wants amid new claims that he wants his father and brother back
Prince Harry has been told to decide what he wants amid new claims that he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry has been told to decide what he wants amid his new claims of wanting to reconcile with his father and brother, King Charles and Prince William, in a new trailer for an upcoming bombshell interview.

The ultimatum for the Duke of Sussex came from royal expert Jennie Bond after reports suggested that his upcoming book Spare will further drive a wedge between him and Prince William.

Speaking on GB News about Prince Harry’s book Spare, Bond said: “I think even that title is very revealing. But I want to know, what is it that Harry wants?”

“Feuds between brothers, between siblings, go back as far as Cain and Abel if you like. There's nothing new about that. So, what did Harry want? Did he want the destiny into which William was born? Does he want to be King? I think not,” Bond continued.

She then added: “I think that Harry doesn't like very much about the way the institution of our monarchy works. I don't think he'd like the fact that his wings will be clipped even further like his father’s now that he is monarch. I don't think he'd like anything about it.”

Bond then urged Prince Harry to “Look back if you like to George the sixth and his brother Edward the eighth, who abdicated and handed this chalice to his brother Bertie. His wife, the Queen mother, was crying, when they knew this was to be their destiny. She didn't want him to be King. So, what is it that Harry wants?”

The comments came just before Prince Harry, in a snippet from his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, said that he would ‘like to have his father, brother back’.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian
Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'

Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'
Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch
Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’
Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success
Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023

Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’
Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos
Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True