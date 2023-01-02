Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photographer friend Misan Harriman has dubbed the royal couple’s photos taken at the One Young World Summit in Manchester his ‘favourite shots of the year’



Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Misan shared a series of adorable pictures including Meghan and Harry.

In one of the stunning photos, taken on September 5 at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, the royal couple can be seen holding hands before they walk out in front of the audience.

Misan posted the pictures with caption, “What a year, here are a selection of some of my favourite shots of the year!"

He further said, “Thank you all for the support #hapynewyear.”

Previously, he had shared the same photo on October 22 last year with caption, “A joyous moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”



