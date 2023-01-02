 
Nicola Peltz disclosed the matching tattoo she got with her pal Selena Gomez as they celebrated New Year with a vacay in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The Transformers star, her husband Brooklyn Beckham and the Only Murders in the Building actor seemed to have established a close bond in recent days.

Taking to Instagram, the billionaire heiress shared a glimpse at the body art the two besties got before the New Year.

“Angel,” the tattoos on the ladies’ hands read.

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Both Nicola and Selena offered an insight into their celebrations as they both donned matching Valentino dresses and entered the New Year while partying on the beach.

The duo even enjoyed a yacht trip together where they could be seen snuggling with each other along with Brooklyn.

