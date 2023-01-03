 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Andrew Tate is innocent’, claims Dubai-based YouTuber Tam Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

‘Andrew Tate is innocent’, claims Dubai-based YouTuber Tam Khan
‘Andrew Tate is innocent’, claims Dubai-based YouTuber Tam Khan 

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has sparked massive reaction on the internet following his high-profile arrest in Romania on Dec. 30, 2022.

A Dubai-based, former MMA fighter and YouTuber, Tam Khan, has seemingly offered his support to Tate, who was detained over rape and human trafficking case.

Khan, on Saturday, released a video, claiming that controversial kickboxer is innocent. In a video titled ‘The Arrest of Andrew & Tristan – Tam Khan’s Message’, the YouTuber explained why he thinks his friend of over 15 years, Tate, is innocent and supposedly being ‘set-up.’

Khan, also known as TK Talks, said at the start of the video, “First things first, I would like to offer my duas and prayers to brother Andrew. Being a Muslim, that’s our duty.”

Khan claimed that he has spent a lot of time with Tate for over 15 years behind the scenes, describing him as one of the “nicest and most loving guys.”

He emphasized that unless given video proof of Tate committing stated crime, he will not accept the allegations as true.

In another tweet, Khan said, “He is a brother to me & I KNOW he is innocent. Whatever they say or try.”

“Hate him all you want, that’s fine. You have every right. But don’t allow them to set a person up for a crime just because he is outspoken,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking and forming a criminal group charges.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘You’ showrunner Sera Gamble teases a line from upcoming Season 4

Netflix ‘You’ showrunner Sera Gamble teases a line from upcoming Season 4
‘Black Panther 2’ cinematographer opens up on the film’s ‘impactful’ scene

‘Black Panther 2’ cinematographer opens up on the film’s ‘impactful’ scene
Meet authorized buskers at Paris metro spot

Meet authorized buskers at Paris metro spot
Andrew Tate’s neighbours make shocking claims about his Romanian compound

Andrew Tate’s neighbours make shocking claims about his Romanian compound
Adele opens up about her ‘really bad sciatica’ during New Year’s Eve show

Adele opens up about her ‘really bad sciatica’ during New Year’s Eve show

Jennifer Lopez shares 2022 highlights, drops new pics from dreamy Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez shares 2022 highlights, drops new pics from dreamy Ben Affleck wedding
Netflix cancels ‘1899’ just after one season

Netflix cancels ‘1899’ just after one season
Rebel Wilson talks challenges of being a full-time mom and a breadwinner

Rebel Wilson talks challenges of being a full-time mom and a breadwinner
‘Ms. Marvel’ Iman Vellani says Harry Styles cameo was ‘weird’ in ‘Eternals’

‘Ms. Marvel’ Iman Vellani says Harry Styles cameo was ‘weird’ in ‘Eternals’
Mark Ruffalo urges fans to pray for 'Avengers' co-star Jeremy Renner after horror accident

Mark Ruffalo urges fans to pray for 'Avengers' co-star Jeremy Renner after horror accident
'Yellowstone': Wes Bentley opens up on struggling with leaving his role behind on set

'Yellowstone': Wes Bentley opens up on struggling with leaving his role behind on set
Hailey Bieber drops glitzy ‘holiday dump’ as she wishes fans ‘Happy New Year’

Hailey Bieber drops glitzy ‘holiday dump’ as she wishes fans ‘Happy New Year’