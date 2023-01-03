Russell Crowe shares his ‘life-altering’ goal for 2023: Deets inside

Gladiator star Russell Crowe recently shared his life mantra for 2023.



Lately, the Oscar winner took to Twitter and posted a photo of photo of a scenic landscape overcast with dark clouds.

Russell, who lives at Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, shared that he hoped for “only high quality and deserved hangovers” this year.

“A grey start to the year here,” wrote the 58-year-old.

The Beautiful Mind actor continued, “No hangover. My New Year’s resolutions? Only high quality, thoroughly deserved hangovers.”

“Less grey,” he ended his tweet.

According to Daily Mail, Russell spent his Christmas at his home with his girlfriend Britney Theriot after partying with Hollywood friends in Sydney.

The outlet reported that Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban hosted Russell and others at a star-studded party at North Sydney penthouse.

Meanwhile, Russell also had a close call with poisonous Bandy Bandy snake prior to Christmas, which he shared with his fans on social media.