T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig are going through a private and friendly divorce.



According to People, Marilee Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman said, "During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter."

She continued, "To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

Marilee's legal representative further added, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

Lehman concluded that Marilee "has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."