Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Allison Williams revealed in a recent interview that she had predicted way before that her film Get Out would be nominated for the Oscars and that she was called delusional for it, as reported by People.

Allison shared that she told her publicist before she left to film Get Out that it would be nominated for the Oscars and her publicist called her delusional and a weirdo.

Allison shared her publicist's reply to her prediction, "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo goes to film a movie and is like, "This film I have picked will be nominated for Oscars"?'"

Allison further added, "Then, much to her shock, I happened to be right."

Get Out was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (for Kaluuya) and Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.

Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.

