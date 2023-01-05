 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement
Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement 

Selena Gomez sent best wishes to her pals Aaron Carpenter and Connar Franklin as she congratulated them on their recent engagement.

The Only Murders in the Building star who has sparked speculation she is dating Nicola Peltz's brother Brad Peltz, posted snaps chronicling her friendship with the couple as she celebrated their betrothal on her Instagram account on Tuesday.


'Congratulations to some of my favorite people on this earth. Took you guys long enough!' the star, 30, captioned the post.

The post contained three images, starting with one of Selena sitting in between the duo and holding up a handwritten card that read 'Losers! (They cheated).'

In another snap, Selena had her eyes closed as she embraced the couple from behind.

The final image of the post contained a black-and-white photo of just Aaron and Connar, cuddling on a couch.

Connar and Aaron, a singer and former Vine star, expressed their appreciation for Selena's shout-out in the comments section.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie
Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty
Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II
Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'
Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'

Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'
Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material

Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material
Frank Galati passes away at 79

Frank Galati passes away at 79
Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy

Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy
T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'

T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'
Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear

Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear