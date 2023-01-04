 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channeling animals for Babylon movie
Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channeling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie recently admitted that she had channelled a honey badger on the set of her new movie Babylon.

During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Margot disclosed that she used the characteristics of the honey badger to get into her character as Nellie Roy.

“They have really thick skin,” said the Don’t Worry Darling star.

Margot told the host, “My character (Nellie) fights anything and anyone.”

Margot also revealed that it was important for the actors “to adopt animal characteristics to get into a role”.

The Suicide Squad actress stated, “I also use a movement coach to help develop the part for Babylon, which co-stars Brad Pitt.”

In addition to honey badger, Margot remarked that she also adopted octopus’ characteristics for her role, who she added, was indulged in a lot of “wild parties” in the movie’s plot.

Meanwhile, Babylon, which is directed by Damien Chazelle, showcases the early days of Hollywood. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty
Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II
Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'
Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'

Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'
Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material

Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material
Frank Galati passes away at 79

Frank Galati passes away at 79
Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy

Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy
T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'

T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'
Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear

Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear