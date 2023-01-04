Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channeling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie recently admitted that she had channelled a honey badger on the set of her new movie Babylon.



During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Margot disclosed that she used the characteristics of the honey badger to get into her character as Nellie Roy.

“They have really thick skin,” said the Don’t Worry Darling star.

Margot told the host, “My character (Nellie) fights anything and anyone.”

Margot also revealed that it was important for the actors “to adopt animal characteristics to get into a role”.

The Suicide Squad actress stated, “I also use a movement coach to help develop the part for Babylon, which co-stars Brad Pitt.”

In addition to honey badger, Margot remarked that she also adopted octopus’ characteristics for her role, who she added, was indulged in a lot of “wild parties” in the movie’s plot.

Meanwhile, Babylon, which is directed by Damien Chazelle, showcases the early days of Hollywood.