Thursday Jan 05 2023
'Meghan Markle became scapegoat for royal family'

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Meghan Markle became scapegoat for royal family

Meghan Markle became the scapegoat for the palace, said her friend Lucy Fraser.

"So they would feed stories on her weather they were true or not to avoid less favorable stories being printed," said Fraser in the fifth episode of the couple's Netflix documentary.

Talking about the royal family's strategy, Meghan Markle said, "You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop out for a minute and they'd go, "We gotta make that go away."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused the royal family of not protecting the Duchess of Sussex when her letter to her father was leaked to the British media.

Meghan said she had written the letter after consultation with the Queen and the then Prince of Wales.

She said the royal family assured her that action would be taken against the publication which had leaked her personal letter but it didn't take any practical measure. 

