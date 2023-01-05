Simon Cowell once ‘backed out’ of own talk show: ‘Just couldn’t!’

Simon Cowell finally sheds light on the real reason he’s refused offers for talkshows in the past.

The America’s Got Talent star shared this admission while speaking to E News!

His admissions came once the interviewer asked about Cowell’s plans to ‘one day host’ a talk show like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.

There, he began by saying, “I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting.”

“I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking.”