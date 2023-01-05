Simon Cowell once ‘backed out’ of own talk show: ‘Just couldn’t!’

Thursday Jan 05, 2023
Simon Cowell finally sheds light on the real reason he’s refused offers for talkshows in the past.
The America’s Got Talent star shared this admission while speaking to E News!
His admissions came once the interviewer asked about Cowell’s plans to ‘one day host’ a talk show like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.
There, he began by saying, “I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting.”
“I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking.”