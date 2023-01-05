 
Cardi B lashes out at US President over inflation

Cardi B recently took an aim at US President Joe Biden for soaring inflation after prices of grocery items tripled.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper posted a video in which she lashed out at 'anybody that is responsible' for the rising cost of living.

“When I go to the (expletive) supermarket... I'm seeing that everything tripled up - that like lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it's like (expletive) $7,” she said.

“And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody responsible for these (expletive) prices to put that (expletive) the (expletive) down.

“Of course I'm going to say something. The (expletive) Because if I think that (expletive) is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood is (expletive) thinking, so yes I'm going to say something.

She continued: “Let me tell you something, when I be complaining about food and all y'all (expletive) be like "ain't you rich why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?" That just goes to show me when you become successful - when you have money - you're going to (expletive) go broke soon because y'all not budgeting.

Cardi furiously told her followers: “I got a summary of the money that is being spent in my home every week, so when I'm starting to see that like groceries is like tripling up, it's like "ay yo, what the (expletive) is going on.' I want to see for myself what the (expletive) is being spent on.

