More details from Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ leaked: READ

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare is one of the most highly-anticipated books of the year, and is already the victim of various leaks, with the latest one revealing the names of who it is dedicated to.



Copies of the Duke of Sussex’s book accidentally went on sale in Spain on Thursday, January 5, five days ahead of its planned release on January 10, revealing more details after an excerpt was also shared a day prior by The Guardian.

Now, The Sun has claimed that it was able to obtain a copy of the Spanish version of the book, titled En La Sombra (In the Shadow), and according to reports, the dedication reads: “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre.”

This, in English, translates to: “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and of course my mother.”

It is pertinent to mention that in excerpts shared by The Guardian earlier, Prince Harry accused his brother Prince William of physically attacking him during a discussion about his wife Meghan Markle, who William reportedly called ‘rude and abrasive’.