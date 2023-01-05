 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham's ‘Michelin-styled’ video fails to impress fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Brooklyn Beckhams ‘Michelin-styled’ video fails to impress fans
Brooklyn Beckham's ‘Michelin-styled’ video fails to impress fans

Brooklyn Beckham tried to impress fans with his ‘Michelin-styled’ video as he made a Sunday roast however failed.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old chef gave fans a step-by-step guide to making the best dish.

The chef started out by smearing butter and garlic on a huge roasting joint and then put it in the oven. Towards the end of the video, Brooklyn took a bite and said: “Just like a have it in England. The best Sunday roast.”

However, his followers seemed unimpressed with the recipe as one wrote: “I don't think I would eat meat like that', while another added: 'Might as well bite the cow while it's grazing.”

A third admitted: “Kind of rare” while a fourth slammed the chef: “Way too much oil”.

Moreover, a fan criticised the use of butter in the meal by writing: “Heart attack on a plate.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles appears confused over Camilla's absence during a walkabout

King Charles appears confused over Camilla's absence during a walkabout
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount once dated Kerry Katona

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount once dated Kerry Katona
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims ‘weakened’ due to lack of ‘evidence’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims ‘weakened’ due to lack of ‘evidence’

Prince William told ‘violence is never OK’ amid Prince Harry assault accusation

Prince William told ‘violence is never OK’ amid Prince Harry assault accusation
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ leak is ‘hardly a smoking gun’, claims expert

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ leak is ‘hardly a smoking gun’, claims expert
Quavo releases heartfelt tribute track for late Takeoff: WATCH

Quavo releases heartfelt tribute track for late Takeoff: WATCH
T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair
Victoria Beckham sees ‘bit of herself’ in son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham sees ‘bit of herself’ in son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz
Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’

Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’
BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls

BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls
Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve

Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate Australia’s year-end 2022 charts

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate Australia’s year-end 2022 charts