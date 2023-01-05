Selena Gomez fans’ believe she’s dating Nicola Peltz’s brother Brad Peltz

Selena Gomez’s fans are speculating that the actor-singer is romantically involved with her gal pal Nicola Peltz’s brother Brad Peltz.

The Only Murders in the Building actor’s growing closeness to the Transformers star and her husband Brooklyn Beckham has also raised some eyebrows.

Selena rang in the New Year with Nicola and Brooklyn as they partied to their hearts’ content in Los Cabos, Mexico with the star jokingly branding them a “throuple.”

As per Daily Mail, Selena also spent Thanksgiving with Nicola and Brooklyn at their house where Brad was present to mark the festivities.

Pop culture podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat has speculated Selena is seeing Brad, who is an entrepreneur who serves as founder and CEO of Mymo.

“Streets saying Selena Gomez dating Brad Peltz omg,” one user wrote as per the outlet while one commented, “Selena is dating Brad Peltz?”

One eagle-eyed fan even pointed out that Brad “liked” an image featuring Selena on Instagram shared by her makeup artist.