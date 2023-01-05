 
Carol Vorderman wishes to fly a jet with Tom Cruise, ‘We could be Maverick, math-erick'

Carol Vorderman wishes to fly a jet with Tom Cruise, ‘We could be Maverick, math-erick'

Carol Voderman has sparked a frenzy as she revealed her New Year's resolution for 2023, featuring the Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise.

The television personality, who has been a certified pilot for almost ten years, expressed her wish to join the Mission Impossible star, 60, while appearing on Heart FM's Breakfast Show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Thursday morning.

Carol, 62, was asked she had any New Year's Resolutions for 2023, to which she responded that there was just one in mind.

“Well I have one and only one this year. I achieved everything and more that I wanted to do last year, and then this year, I am targeting, in a nice way, flying with Tom Cruise,” explained the TV star.

“Wow is that a euphemism for something?” Jamie responded. Carol confirmed, “No it’s flying with Tom Cruise, piloting, because I fly.”

Carol, who piloted a plane live on This Morning back in 2013, added, “I went to the Leicester Square premiere of Top ‘SUM’, see what I did there…Top Gun and I thought no, that is what I would absolutely love to do, is fly with Tom Cruise.”

She said that they could be “Maverick and math-erick.”

Back in 2022, Carol shared a throwback snap with the Edge of Tomorrow star and captioned it, “a few years ago”.

