Jennifer Lopez makes kids awkward with ‘cringeworthy’ PDA with Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez reportedly makes her son Max “grossed out” by her public displays of affection with husband Ben Affleck.



The Marry Me star’s 14-year-old boy does not see the need for his mother to show her love to the Argo star in public as he can no longer digest their "cringeworthy PDAs."

A report published by National Enquirer claimed that J.Lo and Affleck make their kids, especially Max, awkward with their lip locks.

The publication cited many instances, including the trio's shopping trip in upscale Brentwood, when the lovebirds were photographed locking lips while Max was diverting attention by using his phone.

"J.Lo and Ben were saying their goodbyes before heading off to run some errands separately, and she wouldn't let him leave without giving her a passionate kiss,” the source said.

“You could see the awkwardness on Max's face when they were making out. He just turned his back and fiddled with his cell phone until they were done,” the insider added.

The outlet further shared that Lopez and Affleck are "pulling out all the stops to blend their families" which includes J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme and the Batman actor’s kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"J.Lo figures it's healthy for them to see her and Ben displaying their affection for each other. This way the kids can see their love is the real deal," the source said.