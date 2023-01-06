Harry says Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room in Clarence House

Prince Harry said Camilla Parker Bowles converted his bedroom in the Clarence House in London into her dressing room as soon as he moved out.

In his leaked Spanish version of 'Spare', Harry also revealed that he and Prince William had urged their father Charles not to marry Camilla.

Harry said he and William had assured Charles of being nice to Camilla.

Prince Harry's explosive book titled 'Spare' is making headlines in Europe and the US even a couple of days before its official release.

The book comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their marriage and their departure from the UK in their hit Netflix documentary.

The royal couple targeted some royal fans in the documentary too but Harry's memoir is turning to be a nightmare for the royal family.