Kim Kardashian ‘insecure’ daughter North seeks her attention via social media  

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West posts social media content mocking her mother is a sign that she is seeking her attention, claimed parenting consultant.

The expert said that the nine-year-old’s “sassy” videos on TikTok and Instagram hints at her insecurity and attention-seeking behaviour.

Kirsty Ketley explained to The Sun, “Kim has strict rules on how North uses her Tiktok account, however, it didn’t stop fans from noticing that in many of the videos that are uploaded, North mimics her mom and aunties.”

"And recently on Kim’s Instagram stories, she calls her mom out on the things she is saying. While it can come across as funny, this sassy behavior from North isn’t as laugh-out-loud as it may seem.

"Sassiness in a pre-teen is nothing new, and some sass is not an issue. Tweens (ages 9 -12) are finding their feet with independence and they like testing the water with rules and boundaries.

"They are going on a new journey of self-discovery, no longer little kids anymore, but not yet teenagers either, so it can be a tricky stage to navigate.

North West roasting Kim Kardashian 

"North has reached this stage and been given a platform in which to showcase herself to the world,” the parenting consultant revealed.

"She will be aware of the kind of content that other kids, her peers, are uploading and there will be some need to compete, and this can lead to the sassiness that we see — do something that will make people laugh, regardless of whether it is hurtful to or embarrassing her mom and family.

"It also comes across as attention-seeking behavior. Being rude and embarrassing her mom in front of millions of people could be her way of letting her mom know she is more important than her mom’s followers.

"She may not be feeling very secure and uses her ‘comedy’ as an outlet,” Ketley said. "Seeing her mom and aunties spending so much time on social media will also mean that she sees social media as something that is the ‘norm’ and she will be watching and learning.

