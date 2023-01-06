 
Friday Jan 06 2023
Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Friday Jan 06, 2023

A throwback video of former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate, wherein he can be seen allegedly beating a woman, has resurfaced online after his arrest last week.

In the video, doing rounds on social media, Andrew Tate brutally slaps the lady, allegedly his ex-girlfriend, and repeatedly asks her “Did I say the word “listen”?

Andrew is also seen grabbing the woman by the hair.

Last week, Andrew was arrested in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group.

Later, a Romanian court ordered the 30-day-detention of Andrew Tate.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania´s anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), said that four suspects had been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days following their arrest.

They are former professional kickboxer Tate, who is a British-US national, his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens.

Tate and his brother were initially detained for 24 hours, but prosecutors had asked the court to extend the detention of all four suspects as part of their ongoing investigation.

Since the beginning of 2021, the prosecution has been investigating the suspects and had already searched Tate´s villa in April.

