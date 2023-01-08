Meghan Markle’s Palace diaries transforming into ‘very own memoir’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning on following Prince Harry’s footsteps and releasing her very own memoir, chalk filled with details of her ‘turbulent Palace days’.



An inside source close to the Daily Mail brought this news to light.

According to the inside source, it appears to be Meghan Markle’s turn to ‘tell her side of events’ with a memoir of her own.

In order to aid the process, it appears the Duchess kept the diary she is rumored to have started in Buckingham Palace.

Per the insider in question, “Meghan has always kept diaries, from the time she was a child. Harry saying she kept a journal is unsurprising.”

“She has journaled all her life. It would make total sense for Meghan to do her own book and base it on diaries she kept during her time in the Royal Family.”