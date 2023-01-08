 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s Palace diaries transforming into ‘very own memoir’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning on following Prince Harry’s footsteps and releasing her very own memoir, chalk filled with details of her ‘turbulent Palace days’.

An inside source close to the Daily Mail brought this news to light.

According to the inside source, it appears to be Meghan Markle’s turn to ‘tell her side of events’ with a memoir of her own.

In order to aid the process, it appears the Duchess kept the diary she is rumored to have started in Buckingham Palace.

Per the insider in question, “Meghan has always kept diaries, from the time she was a child. Harry saying she kept a journal is unsurprising.”

“She has journaled all her life. It would make total sense for Meghan to do her own book and base it on diaries she kept during her time in the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin posts ‘thank you note’ for fans after wife Hilaria reaches 1m followers

Alec Baldwin posts ‘thank you note’ for fans after wife Hilaria reaches 1m followers
Prince Harry warned US visa is ‘at risk’ after his drugs confession

Prince Harry warned US visa is ‘at risk’ after his drugs confession
Oscar winner Sam Mendes calls 'awards are for selling films'

Oscar winner Sam Mendes calls 'awards are for selling films'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bitterly jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bitterly jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa named ‘hardest working musicians of 2022’ in UK

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa named ‘hardest working musicians of 2022’ in UK
Don Cheadle reveals SHOCKING offer by Marvel for MCU role

Don Cheadle reveals SHOCKING offer by Marvel for MCU role
Jessica Chastain recalls renting ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’s house

Jessica Chastain recalls renting ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’s house
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
BTS' Suga exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post

BTS' Suga exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post
Paris Hilton reacts to photoshop allegations on Britney Spears picture

Paris Hilton reacts to photoshop allegations on Britney Spears picture

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation
Andrew Tate’s mom is reportedly ‘not happy’ with son’s actions

Andrew Tate’s mom is reportedly ‘not happy’ with son’s actions