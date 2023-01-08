 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry a ‘grown child’ feeling ‘dismissed by insincere family’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘grown child’ following his claims against ‘his insincere family’.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman made this admission while speaking to The Daily Star.

She started her interview by pointing out how “When Harry talks to camera about the expectation of a public wedding, he points directly at himself in an almost childlike manner, saying 'Diana's boy', turning into a boy in his mannerisms.”

“His brow furrows when he first talks about the expectations from him, showing he's sad as he remembers how he felt then.”

“When he says "job done" he wipes his hands, in a gesture of dismissal, signifying endings, he raises his hands right in front of his face, to make the movement central to the sentence.”

She also added, “It shows how strongly he feels that he was dealt with dismissively. Most fascinating is his face as he talks. Doing the hand-wiping gesture, his eyes narrow and his smile drops, showing how painful it is for him to remember that time.”

“And then, he smiles again at the end of the sentence, but it's not his smile - he's mimicking the courteous smile of those he is talking about, and then the smile drops again, which shows how insincere he finds their interest in his marriage.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?
Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles
Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list
Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells
Kanye West in Africa amid backlash? Fans claim so

Kanye West in Africa amid backlash? Fans claim so
Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims