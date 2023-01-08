 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Joy Sunday wants to know more about Bianca's family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Joy Sunday wants to know more about Biancas family
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Joy Sunday wants to know more about Bianca's family

Joy Sunday reflected on her role in the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, and what she wants to see of her character in the future.

The actress who plays Bianca Barclay, the queen bee at Nevermore Academy, opened up for an interview with The Face and expressed her delight of how fans viewed her character.

“It’s been really astonishing,” shared the actress. “It’s really not what I braced myself for. You could ask any of my friends, I kept telling them that nothing would really change. It’s been so much bigger than I imagined.”

When asked how the response to the series has changed her life, Sunday explained, “I really put a lot of care into my character and I’m so happy that that shines through.”

She continued, “I didn’t expect that. I knew I was playing the mean girl and I figured that’s all people would see. I was really happy that so many people saw her as so much more. And I’m so blessed with the reception – that’s changed my life, because it’s given me confidence. It’s affirmed and validated the work that I did in creating a nuanced character and creating a villain that people love. Or hate to love. Or love to hate.”

On preparing for her role, she shared, “I trained for about a month [for the fencing scene]. I think Jenna had started training a couple of months previous.”

On the topic of what to expect for the upcoming season, Sunday mused that the show may unveil more on her character’s family. “Well, I think we’ll get to figure out what the heck is going on with Bianca’s family, first and foremost.”

She added, “And as I’ve been saying, I really did enjoy the tension me and Wednesday share, so I’d love to see a bit more tit-for-tat moving forward. I’d love to see some of that snarkiness continue, but also the nurturing of their friendship and their alliance as well, and seeing how they depend on each other as equals.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William leaves Prince Harry ‘alarmed’ for THIS reason

Prince William leaves Prince Harry ‘alarmed’ for THIS reason
‘The Crown’: Imelda Staunton makes sure to ‘set the bar high’ after Queen’s death

‘The Crown’: Imelda Staunton makes sure to ‘set the bar high’ after Queen’s death

Netflix ‘Ginny and Georgia’ cast details behind the scene shenanigans

Netflix ‘Ginny and Georgia’ cast details behind the scene shenanigans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘questions’ from neighbours in California

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘questions’ from neighbours in California
Andrew Tate's 'misogynistic' speech is reportedly negatively impacting teenagers

Andrew Tate's 'misogynistic' speech is reportedly negatively impacting teenagers
Alec Baldwin posts ‘thank you note’ for fans after wife Hilaria reaches 1m followers

Alec Baldwin posts ‘thank you note’ for fans after wife Hilaria reaches 1m followers
Prince Harry warned US visa is ‘at risk’ after his drugs confession

Prince Harry warned US visa is ‘at risk’ after his drugs confession
Oscar winner Sam Mendes calls 'awards are for selling films'

Oscar winner Sam Mendes calls 'awards are for selling films'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bitterly jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bitterly jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Lilibet, Archie and Meghan Markle life in danger due to Prince Harry?

Lilibet, Archie and Meghan Markle life in danger due to Prince Harry?
Andrew Tate’s wiretap catches human trafficking confession

Andrew Tate’s wiretap catches human trafficking confession