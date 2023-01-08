 
entertainment
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix has offered its new releases in wide variety of movies and series to binge-watch every day.

Here’s the complete list of every movie and series currently trending on the streaming platform.

1. Emily in Paris:

Emily in Paris is currently trending at number 2 in 83 different countries all over the world. And Season 3 has an impressive 117.6M views that have been watched since the drama debuted on the platform on December 21.

2. Wednesday:

Netflix new series Wednesday which is based on the Addams Family member has broken the record for the most viewed hours for an English-language series.

3. Ginny & Georgia:

Netflix dropped a second season of the show Ginny and Georgia on January 5, 2023. And it's trending in Netflix's top 10 charts.

The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.

  • Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street
  • Kaleidoscope
  • New Amsterdam
  • Alice in Borderland
  • The Recruit
  • The Glory
  • The Circle
  • Firefly Lane

Top Trending Netflix Movies:

  • 1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • 2. White Noise
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
  • Prisoners
  • I Believe in Santa
  • Bullet Train
  • The Big 4
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • A Bad Moms Christmas
  • Belleville Cop
  • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
  • Storks

