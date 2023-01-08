 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out

Adam Sandler took his youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play in Los Angeles.

On Friday, January 8, Adam Sandler was spotted sitting courtside at Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, with his youngest daughter, Sunny,

According to Daily Mail, Adam was sitting close to watch LeBron James showcase his high-flying moves up-close from his courtside seat.

Adam was sported wearing a tropical shirt, with a red hoodie over it and khaki pants.

Sunny cut a smart figure in a black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and white sneakers while sitting to her dad's left.

Adam appeared to be explaining his daughter about the game, with certain plays and situations.

Adam has another daughter, Sadie, 16. with wife Jackie Titone.

More From Entertainment:

Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago
BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!

BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!
Brooklyn Beckham wins hearts with his special treatment for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham wins hearts with his special treatment for Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry warned of 'Salman Rushdie-like attack'

Prince Harry warned of 'Salman Rushdie-like attack'
Sneak peak into BTS's Jin Argentina trip: food, music and video games are the highlights!

Sneak peak into BTS's Jin Argentina trip: food, music and video games are the highlights!
Jane Fonda says she and Her '80 For Brady' Costars were a problem for the director

Jane Fonda says she and Her '80 For Brady' Costars were a problem for the director
Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81

Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81
Newly single Katie Price makes a BIG decision after rocky split with Carl Woods

Newly single Katie Price makes a BIG decision after rocky split with Carl Woods
Prince Harry says goodbye to royal family with admission of rift, sex, drugs

Prince Harry says goodbye to royal family with admission of rift, sex, drugs
Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame