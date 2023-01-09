 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Princess Diana look-alike admits she earns six-figures by playing the royal for customers on OnlyFans.

Lauren Spencer, who is popular on the app, says people wants her to play the former Princess of Wales, owing to her uncanny resemblance with the Royal.

She told Daily Star: "I'm told constantly that I look like Princess Diana, I've been asked constantly to do custom naughty movies as princess Diana.

"I'm the same height as her, I'm from Windsor, I live in Devon now and I make about $250,000 (£206,000) a year doing what I do. I get asked for role play as her, naughty custom movies as her. All that kind of thing."

"The most common one is mother, son and this might sound a bit weird," she said. "But people like to pretend that they're Harry or William and that mummy looks after them, that's a common one,” she highlights.

