Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?

Monday Jan 09 2023
Monday Jan 09, 2023

Fans of Kanye West are tweeting for their disgraced rapper amid reports of his missing.

The 45-year-old fans posted several tweets on social media, showing their love for him.

However, on the contrary, many fans of the Grammy winner were shocked by the rapper's blatant problematic behaviour.

Several flocked to studios to remove their 'Kanye tattoo' after his anti-Semitic outbursts.

It is pertinent to mention here Ye alleged missing reports were anything but true, as the rapper was spotted at a church.



