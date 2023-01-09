 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently celebrated the 8th anniversary of their marriage as Benji took to Instagram to wish his wife on their anniversary, as reported by Fox News.

Benji, a lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, shared a drawing of a vase filled with flowers on his Instagram. He also added a sweet message for his wife in the caption in which he shared that he hoped they stay together for 80 more years.

Benji wrote in the caption, "In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide. Let's do 80 more and then forever. Happy anniversary 1•5."

Diaz and Benji got married in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Raddix in December 2019. Cameron was on a break from acting since 2014 when she was last seen in Annie. She will be making her acting comeback soon with the new Netflix movie Back In Action alongside Jamie Foxx.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details

Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details
Prince Harry has had hair transplant?

Prince Harry has had hair transplant?
Willie Aames feels 'Gutted' over 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise

Willie Aames feels 'Gutted' over 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise
BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out

BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out
Sharon Osbourne recalls defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage

Sharon Osbourne recalls defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage
Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death

Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death
Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason

Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason
Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience

Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience
Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'

Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'
Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate

Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate
Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients

Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients
Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out