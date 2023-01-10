Prince Harry magic mushrooms, drugs have no 'therapeutic value': Expert

Prince Harry is called out for saying taking drugs cured him like medicines in Princess Diana's grief.

In his book 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admitted that taking magic mushrooms had "a way of working as a medicine"

He said they "cleared the windscreen, the windshield, the misery of loss".



Professor Edzard Ernst, however, tells Daily Mail that the Duke is wrong in justifying usage of drugs.

"There is precious little evidence for his assumption to be true.

"More likely he is merely trying to justify his drug-taking with flimsy notions of therapeutic value," he noted.

