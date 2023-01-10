Kanye West returns to normal life amid anti-Semitc backlash?

Kanye West has come out of laying low mode, as the rapper was spotted with a mystery woman.

According to TMZ, the paparazzi spotted the Donda rapper around Los Angeles with an unknown blonde woman.



The 45-year-old was all smiles as the duo was photographed entering the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills.

In past weeks rumours mills churned several theories about the Grammy winner being missing from action.

The theory gained traction when Ye's former business manager could not reach him.

West's apparent missing led ex-attorneys to mull serving him legal documents via text messages.

The court filing stated: "We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants.

"Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West."

Besides, some fans on the Internet also produced some theories about the Flashing Lights rapper alleged missing.



Several fans of the West tweeted the rapper is in the West African country Ghana after reports of his performance surfaced online.

While others stretched the theory to Illuminati, as fans link supposed missing of the rapper to them, given his previous comments against the secret society.

The Life Of Pablo hitmaker has been constantly mired in controversies in the past few months. The rapper continuously made shocking antisemitic comments on several occasions, including on Alex Jones's Infowars: "I like Hitler."

West's blatant anti-Semitic verbal attacks forced several A-list brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga, to sever ties with him.