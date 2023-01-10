 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced that they her expecting their second child via Instagram.

They both shared a photo of the Twilight star in sleek dark rust dress holding their five-year-old daughter while cradling her growing bump.

The Vampire Diaries actor said he always wanted a big family as he shared the happy news with his followers. “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family,” he began. “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

The actor went on to gush over wife and continued, “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Concluding the caption, he requested for “positivity” during this time as they began their next chapter.

Meanwhile, the Twilight actress expressed her gratitude over the news. “2023 celebrating life [black heat emoji] Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

She added, “As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, after tying the knot in 2015.

