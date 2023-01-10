 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry drinks during interview with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry continues to make waves as the Duke was recently seen drinking during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

As the Duke’s bombshell book Spare hits shelves, he held one final interview on Monday to talk about his memoir.

The 38-year-old prince recently left fans surprised with his candid conversation with both UK and US media to promote his book.

The Mirror reported that Harry answer Stephen’s series of questions during the interview. He was also seen downing shots of tequila, reported British media.

Meanwhile, Harry recently insisted that the Royal Family needs to let the truth out to finally maintain ‘peace’.

During his conversation with Michael Strahan, Prince Harry said: “I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.

"If you can't rely on truth then I just don't see how peace is possible,’ he added.

