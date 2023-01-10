 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘loses plot’ during eye-popping moments of recent interviews

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry ‘loses plot’ during eye-popping moments of recent interviews
Prince Harry ‘loses plot’ during eye-popping moments of recent interviews 

Prince Harry seemingly “lost the plot” during his recent interviews as noted by a royal commentator who compared the Duke’s conversation on ITV and 60 minutes.

In her piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser said that Prince Harry’s interviews seem like "watching a goat try and play the flute".

"The more you watch, the more you can't stop thinking, 'why?'," she wrote. "By far and away the strangest line is the point that Harry made to both Cooper and Bradby – that he is befuddled why his family might be a tad peeved with him.

"Half the time Harry’s lines didn’t even begin to add up or suggest much rationality,” she added.

The royal expert further highlighted a bizarre moment in which Harry seemed to "lacked in self-awareness".

During his interview with ITV, Prince Harry said that he ‘got things wrong’ but “’ve continued over the last three, four years, to ask to tell me, what we got wrong, so that we can address it and apologise for those things."

On the other hand, Harry said during 60 Minutes: “Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologise for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal

Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Ellen DeGeneres films destruction of Montecito due to heavy rain

Ellen DeGeneres films destruction of Montecito due to heavy rain

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton
Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, ‘I was just rolling and frolicking’

Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, ‘I was just rolling and frolicking’
Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning

Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning
Nicole Kidman plans on becoming mom at 55, looking to adopt baby with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman plans on becoming mom at 55, looking to adopt baby with Keith Urban
BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year

BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year

Michelle Yeoh opens up about ageing in Hollywood: ‘age over ability’

Michelle Yeoh opens up about ageing in Hollywood: ‘age over ability’
Prince Harry's security beefed up amid fears of attack: Duke seen with armed bodyguards

Prince Harry's security beefed up amid fears of attack: Duke seen with armed bodyguards
Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter

Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter
The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'

The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'