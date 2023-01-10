Prince Harry ‘loses plot’ during eye-popping moments of recent interviews

Prince Harry seemingly “lost the plot” during his recent interviews as noted by a royal commentator who compared the Duke’s conversation on ITV and 60 minutes.

In her piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser said that Prince Harry’s interviews seem like "watching a goat try and play the flute".

"The more you watch, the more you can't stop thinking, 'why?'," she wrote. "By far and away the strangest line is the point that Harry made to both Cooper and Bradby – that he is befuddled why his family might be a tad peeved with him.

"Half the time Harry’s lines didn’t even begin to add up or suggest much rationality,” she added.

The royal expert further highlighted a bizarre moment in which Harry seemed to "lacked in self-awareness".

During his interview with ITV, Prince Harry said that he ‘got things wrong’ but “’ve continued over the last three, four years, to ask to tell me, what we got wrong, so that we can address it and apologise for those things."

On the other hand, Harry said during 60 Minutes: “Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologise for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything.”