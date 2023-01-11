 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
King Charles playing ‘clever long game’ to end Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

King Charles is waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to show themselves in time.

.The monarch is apparently letting time take its course as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to put their grievances out for public.

Historian David Starkey tells GB News: "I don't think they matter much, look at the opinion polls today.”

"I mean, a near-majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles,” he continues.

“With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant.

“What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game. He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do,” Mr Starkey notes.

This comes amid the release of Harry’s highly anticipated book titled ‘Spare.’

