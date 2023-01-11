‘What on earth will be left for Prince Harry to salvage’? experts lash out

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been questioned over his intentions after his memoir leak appears to leave ‘nothing salvageable’.



Royal Editor Russel Myers issued this accusation against the Duke of Sussex.

His admissions have come in a piece for The Mirror and reads, “When the harsh reality sets in that Prince Harry may have diminished his proudest achievement, the millions he pocketed from selling his memoir will be worthless.”

He also questioned, “When the dust finally settles from the pure savagery of Spare, what on earth will be left for Prince Harry to salvage?”

“Amid the wasteland he has created between him and the family he claims to still care about, the Duke if Sussex is likely to find it’s pretty cold being stuck in the Californian sunshine.”