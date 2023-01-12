 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Billy Porter rocked a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the 2023 Golden Globes, paying homage to his tuxedo gown look at the 2019 Oscars. 

The 80th Golden Globe Awards took place on Tuesday, January 10, in Beverley Hills. Billy Porter, known for his fashion statement at every Award ceremony, turned up this time too in a statement-making look.

Porter wore a fuchsia velvet overlay gown, custom-made by Christian Siriano, who also dressed him in the 2019 Oscars, as per Daily Mail.

The American Horror Story star accessorised in Yeprem ear cuffs and rings by Stéfère, House of Emmanuele, Tiziano Colasante, and Shine Like Me selected by stylists, Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson.

He gave boost to his stature with a towering pair of his very own 'Kinky Boots,' silver studded platform boots.

