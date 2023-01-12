 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz 'move in' with Selena Gomez amid Victoria Beckham feud

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have found a roommate in Selena Gomez.

A source tells Closer Magazine that Victoria Beckham's son is now living with the famous singer at her Encino estate.

"Brooklyn and Nicola moved into Selena's Encino estate a few weeks before Christmas and the three of them have been playing happy families - joking that Selena is going to be written into the marriage license," a source told.

They added: "Brooklyn and Nicola put their home on the market last year and had been living at Nicola's apartment in LA while they look for a new house, which has been far from ideal given how cramped it is."

The insider continued: "When Selena suggested they move into her sprawling home with a huge backyard, they loved the idea and agreed that since they're still so young, living with a friend would be the perfect way to have the best of both worlds."

