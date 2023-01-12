 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino says it’s ‘good’ raising his two kids with wife

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Quentin Tarantino gushed about dad life during his appearance at the recently held Golden Globes 2023 red carpet.

The veteran movie director, 59, spoke to Page Six about his two children. When asked what it’s been like raising his son, Leo, almost 3, and his 6-month-old daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed the director enthused with a big smile, “Good! Good!”

Tarantino shares his two children shares with wife Daniella Pick,39, who is an Israeli model and singer.

Tarantino and Pick — who currently live in Tel Aviv — welcomed their baby girl in July 2022.

Though they haven’t revealed their daughter’s name, the filmmaker admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that they “almost” chose a different moniker for their baby boy, who arrived in February 2020, per the outlet.

“People would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tarantino explained during a June 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t,” he continued. “He’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson

'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson
BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
HyunA denies rumors of getting back together with DAWN

HyunA denies rumors of getting back together with DAWN
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming docu-series 'Full Swing' with release date

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming docu-series 'Full Swing' with release date
‘Bridgerton’ actress Ruby Barker mourns father's death in tribute

‘Bridgerton’ actress Ruby Barker mourns father's death in tribute
Royal family decides not to invite Prince Harry to King Charles' coronation after ‘discussions’

Royal family decides not to invite Prince Harry to King Charles' coronation after ‘discussions’