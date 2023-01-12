 
Amanda Seyfried explains absence from Golden Globes despite award win

Amanda Seyfried won Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu’s The Dropout. But she was not present to receive the award. Why? She explained.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old clarified his position on social media, stating, “Oh boy, I missed a big night out there."

The star added she FaceTimed with her Dropout team, “who are the reason that I got this award,” adding, "wanted to thank them."

“It is a true honor to have been a part of [the Globes], and I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic, and it’s a musical, so I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done,” she said.


Seyfried played Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, which won her critical acclaim.

