Tom Cruise co-star recalls working with him in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘He’s so cool’

Thursday Jan 12 2023
Tom Cruise's co-actor Jay Ellis gushed over the Hollywood superstar as he discussed working with him in Top Gun: Maverick.

Talking about the bond he developed with the Mission Impossible star throughout the filming of the blockbuster film, the actor said he discovered a totally different side of him.

"He's actually got an amazing sense of humor," Ellis told E! News on the red carpet of 2023 Golden Globes. "I think most people wouldn't expect that."

He went on say that collaborating with Cruise was "everything you would imagine," while revealing that the superstar became a mentor and a friend.

"Doesn't get any better than Tom," Ellis added. "He's as cool as it gets."

In a previous interview with the publication, Ellis revealed that Cruise took him to the "Tom Cruise Bootcamp."

"We're flying all these crazy maneuvers with him every single day," he recollected. "It was just this crazy experience."

"It was just so much information," Jay continued, "but it was also so well thought out and planned where it never felt like you were just getting hit with a ton of stuff.”

“It was just these little incremental steps that you were taking, and then all of a sudden, we were all like, ‘Yeah, we pilots.'"  

