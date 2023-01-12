 
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna

Netflix series Wednesday’s star Jenna Ortega received praises from fans on pronouncing Rihanna's name correctly at Golden Globes.

The 20-year-old actress who gained an overnight success with her recently debuted series Wednesday on Netflix attended the 2023 Golden Globes awards on Tuesday, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Ortega took to the stage to present the award for Best Original Song, which Rihanna, 34, was nominated for after the release of Lift Me Up.

The song was also featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the soundtrack for the film.

An internet user turned to TikTok and shared a video clip from the actress’ speech in which she mentioned Rihanna’s name with correct pronunciation.

"Shout out to Jenna Ortega for the correct pronunciation of Rihanna. #jennaortega #rihanna," the caption with the video read.

As the Wednesday actress presented the award, she stated, "I'm gonna get to original song in a minute; we got artists like Taylor Swift and Rihanna competing for that award."

Rihanna has previously set the record straight on the correct pronunciation of her name back in 2012, as most people mispronounce the Umbrella singer's name.

Following that Tik Tok posted by a fan, a lot of fans took to the comment section and applauded the actress for her pronunciation.

“She actually said it right.” A fan wrote.

"My middle name is Rhiannon. I hate when people say Ree-awhn-nan. Love Jenna pronouncing Rihanna correctly!" another cheered.

"When I pronounce it this way, folks look at me weird. Like y’all. If someone pronounced their name one way, do it, too," a third fan added.

