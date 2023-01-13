Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, has apparently followed in Prince Harry's footsteps as she gave a new royal interview to Hungarian radio station to promote her upcoming novel 'A Most Intriguing Lady'.

The Duke of Sussex has given four bombshell interviews to different media outlets with an aim to promote his newly released memoir, 'Spare'.



But following on from the Duke of Sussex's publicity blitz, the Duchess of York has also given a new interview.

Some royal fans speculate that Andrew's wife will adopt Harry's strategy to gain popularity and promote her book.

Ferguson shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her Retro Radio interview recording, which has yet to air, in Budapest this week.

She took to Instagram to praise Abaházi Csaba for being 'such a great host'. She also thanked the station team for welcoming her to the studio.

The interview appears to have been promoting Sarah's upcoming novel 'A Most Intriguing Lady', which is due to be released this spring.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, in a photo, can be seen signing one of her books with on the studio recording desk. In another picture, Sarah appears cheerful as she chats with the show's host Abaházi, who stands across from her.



She captioned the post: ' We had such good fun in the studio recording for Retro Radio! Don’t mind me while I reminisce. Thank you for having me Retro Radio and thank you, Abaházi Csaba, for being such a great host!'



'Delightful Duchess,' one fan wrote in response. A second added: 'Anytime you fancy being on my show I’d be delighted to have your company.' A third wrote: 'Well done Duchess.'