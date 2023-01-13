Elvis Presley's ex Linda Thompson shares her thoughts on Lisa Marie's 'shocking' death

 
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Elvis Presley's ex Linda Thompson spoke out on Lisa Marie's "shocking" death.

Elvis Presley's only daughter, Lisa Marie, died on Thursday, January 12, from a heart attack. Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis Presley from 1972-1976, said that she is "absolutely devastated and shocked" at Lisa Marie's death.

"I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes," Thompson shared to People.

Referring to the tragic demise of Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, Thompson said, "She seemed to be on a more positive trajectory emotionally after the unfathomable loss of her beloved son, Benjamin."

Thompson further shared, "Lisa and I kept in touch off & on for all these years — most recently by text. In fact, the very last text to me was a simple 'Love you Linda' with a heart emoji."

Also sharing her reaction on Instagram, Thompson wrote, "My heart is too heavy for words."



