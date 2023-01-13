 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD

By
Web Desk

Raye has recently elaborated on how she’s still suffering from panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from being sexually assaulted.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the Call On Me singer revealed that the sexual assault by a music producer at the age of 17 had left the long-lasting effects on her life.

“When I think about the panic attacks, the PTSD...you realise that someone's actions become your burden to carry, and there is nowhere you can put it other than a therapy session,” stated the 25-year-old.

The songstress explained, “That's so isolating. It's not the kind of thing you can bring to the surface easily. You can't hang out with a bunch of friends and be like, 'So guys, do you want to talk about rape today? That's been on my mind a lot!”

“That song [Ice Cream Man] is me bringing it to the surface,” she remarked.

Raye believed that every girl in this music industry “has some sort of story to tell” as she called the studio a “vulnerable space”.

The songstress asserted, “If you say something, you create an enemy who will spread rumours or blacklist you – and you need those connections to open doors for yourself.”

“Even though the people decide very much what's consumed on the outside, inside, the music industry is still very much a gatekept society,” she added.

