Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’

Princess Diana clapped back at a crowd member over a misogynistic remark.



While attending a walkabout, the mother-of-two was asked where her children where.

Diana then looked downwards and simply smiled before saying: "At school."

The resurfaced video is now going viral on the internet. Responding to the clip, netizens on social media commented.

"No one would ever ask a man 'Where are your children?' one follower said.

"She answered that with so much class," remarked another. A third added: "Diana handled it perfectly."

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a Paris car accident alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.