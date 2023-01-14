 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce birth of new baby

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce birth of new baby
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce birth of new baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have just welcomed another member from their family.

The news has been announced by Legend himself, during the course a private concert.

The event also featured a private welcome where he told the crowd, that he and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

During the course of the conversation Legend even gave fans a tiny glimpse into the emotions he felt while awaiting the arrival of his youngest.

He began by admitting that, “I didn’t get a lot of sleep” at the time but still “feels energized” after having spent “a lot of time” at the hospital.

The concert attendees rushed to social media almost immediately and announced the news.

For those unversed, Johny Legend and Chrissy Teigen already have two living children, Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½.

More From Entertainment:

Elvis Presley’s ex Linda Thompson reacts to ‘shocking’ death of Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley’s ex Linda Thompson reacts to ‘shocking’ death of Lisa Marie Presley
Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s bond with wife Nicola Peltz’s pal Selena Gomez

Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s bond with wife Nicola Peltz’s pal Selena Gomez
Nicholas Cage mourns ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death

Nicholas Cage mourns ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death
Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West’s new wife because she’s ‘pretty’: Sources

Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West’s new wife because she’s ‘pretty’: Sources
Miley Cyrus disses Liam Hemsworth while discussing their failed marriage in new track

Miley Cyrus disses Liam Hemsworth while discussing their failed marriage in new track
Bella Hadid drops gushing tribute for mom Yolanda: ‘World is lucky to have you in it’

Bella Hadid drops gushing tribute for mom Yolanda: ‘World is lucky to have you in it’
Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after her ‘tragic and unexpected’ death

Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after her ‘tragic and unexpected’ death
Kanye West, wife Bianca honeymooning at lavish Utah resort

Kanye West, wife Bianca honeymooning at lavish Utah resort
Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'flood of tears' dripping on Archie in nursery

Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'flood of tears' dripping on Archie in nursery
Prince Harry's book sets a new world record

Prince Harry's book sets a new world record

'Man baby' Prince Harry blames media for his kills in Afghanistan: Expert

'Man baby' Prince Harry blames media for his kills in Afghanistan: Expert
Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'

Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'