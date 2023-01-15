 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC

Amy Robach and her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, were spotted together after the affair scandal on Friday, January 13, in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, The Good Morning America host the General Hospital actor and their dog, Brody, back amid a quick exchange in Greenwich village.

The pair was seen speaking for a few seconds, then departed their separate ways.

Earlier, Shue maintained a distance from his estranged wife romance.

"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," a source exclusively told Us, adding that it would be "very surprising" if the Melrose Place alum ever made a public statement regarding the affair.

Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010. They didn't welcome any children together but blended their families.

Robach has two daughters Ava, and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is stepmom to Shue's three sons, Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’

Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have third baby this year, predicts psychic

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have third baby this year, predicts psychic
Prince Harry fears Royal Family will ‘never forgive him’ over ‘Spare’?

Prince Harry fears Royal Family will ‘never forgive him’ over ‘Spare’?
'Babylon' star Margot Robbie expresses love for heavy metals

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie expresses love for heavy metals

Prince William ‘won’t forgive’ Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Kate Middleton

Prince William ‘won’t forgive’ Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Kate Middleton
BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'

BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'