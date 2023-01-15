Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC

Amy Robach and her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, were spotted together after the affair scandal on Friday, January 13, in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, The Good Morning America host the General Hospital actor and their dog, Brody, back amid a quick exchange in Greenwich village.

The pair was seen speaking for a few seconds, then departed their separate ways.

Earlier, Shue maintained a distance from his estranged wife romance.

"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," a source exclusively told Us, adding that it would be "very surprising" if the Melrose Place alum ever made a public statement regarding the affair.



Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010. They didn't welcome any children together but blended their families.

Robach has two daughters Ava, and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is stepmom to Shue's three sons, Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt.