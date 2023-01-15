 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Prince Harry advised to stop airing 'dirty laundry' in rage against royal family

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry has been urged to 'grow up' and stop airing the family's 'dirty laundry' as it won't harm the monarchy, but could further damage his own reputation among his fans.

A royal commentator has claimed that the monarchy has survived several crises, and would navigate through the Duke's recent bombshells too.

The Duke of Sussex is being advised by some senior journalists to move on instead of making fun of the family in public as his all attempts to destroy the monarchy would end in smoke. Some royal experts have already asked Harry to avoid indulging in dirty things to win over his own people.

Jeremy Paxman, former BBC Newsnight host, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph: "There are no constitutional implications at all, just a series of moans from a very privileged young man who now says he found the role of 'spare' irksome. There is only one thing to say to that: 'Grow up!'"

According to the veteran journalist, Harry's memoir won't chip the monarchy's ability to still flourish in Britain for decades to come.

Paxman added: "The institution survived, as it will flourish after this airing of dirty linen."

King Charles' younger son Harry, in his newly released book, recounts his whole life under the public eye, from his childhood to fatherhood.

The journalist believes that Harry's revelations don't have the power to destroy the monarchy, recalling how the untimely death of Princess Diana in Paris 25 years ago and Prince Edward's It's a Royal Knockout! were also seen by contemporaries as events that would doom the monarchy.

