 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Kaia Gerber braved heavy rain in Los Angeles as she grabbed a meal with a male friend, while beau Austin Butler stayed home, mourning the sad loss of Lisa Marie Presley.

Model Kaia Gerber appeared in good spirits as she went for health food shopping at Erewhon, an upscale grocer favored by local celebrities, and had a meal with her friend in a covered patio.

According to Daily Mail, the duo shared a laugh as they plodded through the gloomy weather.

Kaia is currently in a relationship with Austin Butler, who recently won a Golden Globe for starring in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Austin Butler decides to remain away from media as he mourns the death of his friend and guide Lisa Marie Presley.

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York
'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row
Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation
Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him

Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him
Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin
Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps
King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move

King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move
Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family
Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive

Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive