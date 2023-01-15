Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Kaia Gerber braved heavy rain in Los Angeles as she grabbed a meal with a male friend, while beau Austin Butler stayed home, mourning the sad loss of Lisa Marie Presley.

Model Kaia Gerber appeared in good spirits as she went for health food shopping at Erewhon, an upscale grocer favored by local celebrities, and had a meal with her friend in a covered patio.

According to Daily Mail, the duo shared a laugh as they plodded through the gloomy weather.

Kaia is currently in a relationship with Austin Butler, who recently won a Golden Globe for starring in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Austin Butler decides to remain away from media as he mourns the death of his friend and guide Lisa Marie Presley.



